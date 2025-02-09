Ton-up Rohit roars back to form before Champions Trophy as India crush England to clinch series

His 90-ball masterclass, studded with seven sixes and 12 fours, set the tone as India cruised to the target in 44.3 overs to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead going into the final ODI in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Shubman Gill also made a fluent 60 off 52 balls (9x4, 1x6) but it felt overshadowed in comparison to Rohit in their solid opening partnership of 136 runs -- their sixth century-plus stand together.

Back after missing out the Nagpur ODI because of a swollen knee, star batter Virat Kohli (5) fell cheaply edging a Adil Rashid leg-break.

Rashid has now got Kohli four times in ODIs.

Rohit then had a fruitful 70-run stand with Shreyas Iyer (44) before he was dismissed off a full toss with Rashid taking a fine backward running catch.

Iyer soon departed following a runout, while KL Rahul (10) and Hardik Pandya (10) also fell cheaply.

But there was hardly any run-rate pressure and Axar Patel (41 not out) held his ground as he along with Ravindra Jadeja (11 not out) completed the formalities with 33 balls to spare.