If even Rohit Sharma can be under pressure, we should be easier on ourselves: Jos Buttler

CUTTACK: If a player of Rohit Sharma's calibre could face pressure at times, the others should be a bit "easier" on themselves, said England skipper Jos Buttler as he hailed the Indian skipper's much-awaited century as a lesson in modern and dynamic ODI batting.

Facing intense scrutiny over his form and calls of retirement, the 37-year-old Rohit returned to form with his first century in the ODI format in 16 months to power India to a series-clinching win here on Sunday.

"It's probably a nice reminder for all of us that if someone of Rohit's caliber can be under pressure, we should be a bit easier on ourselves," Buttler said after their four-wicket loss here.

"He's been a great player for such a long period of time and top players generally come up with the goods and he obviously did that today."

"Any time you're playing against great players and they're playing an innings like that, I'm sure players on both sides will be watching and learning. He played a brilliant innings and (displayed) how he can go up and down the gears and absorb pressure, put a lot of pressure back on (the opponent)," Buttler added in full admiration of Rohit's blistering 119 off 90 balls.

Rohit found his mojo right from the outset, taking on England's new-ball attack of Saqib Mahmood and Gus Atkinson before dismantling the express pacer Mark Wood and spinner Adil Rashid to turn India's 305-run chase into a one-sided contest.