Just another day in office, says Rohit but concedes it's not that simple

CUTTACK: It was just another day in office, said a nonchalant India skipper Rohit Sharma after his 32nd ODI century ended a prolonged lean patch but acknowledged that the process of getting back among runs "is quite difficult" even though it "sounds very simple".

Rohit blazed his way to a 90-ball 119 with 12 fours and seven sixes to set up India's four-wicket win over England in the second ODI here on Sunday, giving the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match affair."

...when people have played for a number of years and scored so many runs over the years.. that means something," Rohit said in a video shared by BCCI.

"I've played this game for a long time now and I understand what is required of me. So, it's just about going out there and doing your things and this was, what I did today was, one of my things."

Rohit's 119 was his first century in ODIs since October 2023, a period during which the opening batter hit five fifties in 13 matches.

Across formats, this was his first century since March 2024 when he hit 104 against England at Dharamsala.

"In my mind, it was just about doing things that I do, try and bat the way I do. I've been here long enough... one or two knocks is not going to change my mind and the way I bat. But (it was) just another day in the office," the 37-year-old said.