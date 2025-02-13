Kevin Pietersen slams England for not training after Nagpur loss

AHMEDABAD: A "gobsmacked" Kevin Pietersen has lashed out at the England team for their lack of practice during their tour of India, stating that the players should have been facing net bowlers and working on their ability to play spin.

England endured a disastrous tour, suffering a 4-1 defeat in the T20I series before being whitewashed 3-0 in the ODIs.

While England held a couple of training sessions before the tour began in Kolkata with the first T20I, they held one session each in Chennai and Rajkot before the second and third T20Is.

But no sessions were held ahead of the fourth and fifth T20Is in Pune and Mumbai respectively.

They also did not hold training sessions before the second and third ODIs at Cuttack and Ahmedabad.

"I'm sorry, but I am absolutely gobsmacked that England did not have ONE team practice session since losing the 1st ODI and losing the T20 series," a frustrated Pietersen wrote on his X account.

"How can this be? Seriously, how? I believe Joe Root was the only player to have a net this series, post Nagpur," he added.

England's inability to handle spin has been a glaring issue throughout the series, raising serious concerns ahead of next week's Champions Trophy in Pakistan and the UAE.

"There isn't a single sportsman on this planet who can honestly say, that they'd improve without practicing whilst they're getting beaten. There also cannot be one player in that England side that can sit on the plane leaving India and saying to themselves, they did everything they can to try help England win."

"And for that, I'm am actually incredibly sad this evening. Losing is fine if you're giving your best to improve everyday and if England didn't train during this series then they didn't try. Heartbreaking for any England fan!"