We trained plenty for India tour: McCullum dismisses 'factually incorrect' claims

AHMEDABAD: England's head coach Brendon McCullum has dismissed suggestions that his team did not prepare adequately during their white-ball tour of India, calling such claims "factually incorrect".

The New Zealand great was responding to criticism that emerged during TV commentary for the third ODI, where Ravi Shastri and Kevin Pietersen suggested that, apart from Joe Root, England's players had not trained during the ODI series that India swept 3-0.

"Firstly, it's factually incorrect, the whole statement that we don't train," McCullum told 'talkSPORT' after England's third ODI defeat here on Wednesday.

"We've trained plenty right throughout, and guys have come from a lot of cricket as well. I think it's an easy thing to have as a throwaway line that guys don't train enough when the results aren't right."

While England had trained before the first match in Nagpur, they opted against formal sessions ahead of the second and third ODIs in Cuttack and Ahmedabad.

England suffered a 142-run defeat to India in their final ODI before the Champions Trophy slated in Pakistan and Dubai next week. The ODI series loss came after a 1-4 drubbing by India in the T20I rubber.

McCullum also pointed out the injury setbacks to Jacob Bethell (hamstring) and Jamie Smith (calf).