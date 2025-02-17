Bumrah's absence has given Bangladesh glimmer of hope: Imrul Kayes

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Former Bangladesh opener Imrul Kayes reckons the absence of Jasprit Bumrah will provide his team an opportunity to put India's pace attack under pressure when the two teams open their Champions Trophy campaign on February 20.

India go into the game as overwhelming favourites as Bangladesh enter the tournament at the back of a long struggling spell in the ODIs.

"India is a strong side with a great bowling attack and batting lineup. But Bumrah is not in the squad. We all know what he has done in the last two years for Indian cricket. His absence gives Bangladesh a chance to capitalize," Kayes told PTI Videos.

Kayes played 39 Tests, 78 ODIs and 14 T20s for Bangladesh.

In Bumrah's absence, a rusty Mohammed Shami will lead India's pace attack including Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh.

"Shami's inclusion is big. He may be struggling a bit with fitness right now, but if he finds his rhythm, he will be a big threat for Bangladesh," Kayes noted.

Bangladesh will be without veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and out of form batter Litton Das.

Kayes said Shakib's absence is bound to be felt.