'Pushpa' fan Jaker further stakes his claim in team with gritty fifty

Jaker has grinded in the domestic circuit for more than seven years before getting a break with the national team. Sarkar said the cricketer was quite consistent in the domestic circuit which prompted the selectors to give him an opportunity. "The performance was always there in the domestic cricket but you have to translate it to the international level and Jaker did that. That gave us confidence which is why he has been given an opportunity in all the three formats."

Jaker also keeps wickets and can be a replacement for veteran Mushfiqur as and when he hangs his boots. Sarkar, however, feels Jaker has to improve his keeping skills to fill that position. "Keeping is a concern at the moment as Jaker has some back issues. But the Bangladesh Cricket Board is working on it and if he improves on the keeping then he can prove to be a very handy player for the team. He is a good batter and can anchor the innings as well provide momentum in the middle-order if the need arises. Today's knock against India was a proof of that. The only thing he needs to work out on is his keeping skills. If he does that, he can play for Bangladesh for a long time," signed off Sarkar.

It's still early days for Jaker in international cricket and with time, he can hone his skills to cement his place in the team. By then, he can continue to shine with his willow to make sure the 'Pushpa' celebration keeps entertaining the cricket connoisseurs.