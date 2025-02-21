Ranji Trophy: Academies which gave Kerala wings

CHENNAI: There was a time when Kerala were forced to start their cricketing season behind other states. Southwest monsoon always extends the rainy season in the state till mid-September delaying the cricketing season by more than two months. Though the recurring issue was severely impacting Kerala cricket with each passing year, the problem got attention only in 2005 when veteran administrator TC Mathew called a meeting to chalk out plans to improve the state of affairs. It took a few years but the meeting led to the setting up of cricket academies across the state. As these facilities also have indoor academies, Kerala eventually found a way to counter the challenges thrown by mother nature.
Fittingly enough, the Kerala team that made history on Friday by storming into its maiden Ranji Trophy final by virtue of two-run first innings lead against Gujarat, comprises several players who are products of the now-defunct KCA academies. "From June to mid September, it rains in Kerala. So we were always behind other states as they start their cricket in July itself," S Sasidharan, former head coach of the Kerala Cricket Association, told this daily.
"We tied up with schools and colleges and wherever they extended some sort of help to us, we set up indoor academies as well. We also made sure kids go to indoor academies during the rainy season. The off-season was really important for us because we have to do the correction part and fitness part during that time of the year. The long off season helped as that was where these players gained," added the former Services player.
Mohammed Azharuddeen and Salman Nizar played a key role in Kerala's campaign this season and the duo is among many who had started cricket from various KCA academies. "Academies contribution in producing these young talents was immense. They were started in 2009 and in 2012 I was roped in as chief coach of KCA. We called it CASH Kerala (Cricket Academies and Sports Hostel). Salman was the first player from the academy to make it to the Ranji team. He was in school at that time. Azhar made it to the team the next season. There was a time when most kids in U16 and U19 Kerala teams were from the academies."
The veteran coach also credited former India stumper and noted domestic coach Chandrakant Pandit for bringing in professionalism into the academies. "In 2014-15, Pandit joined KCA as director of cricket. He was a visionary. He helped us out in making the academies a bit more professional. Academies were there but co-opting these guys to the senior team was taking some time because junior and senior things were there. When Pandit came in, he started pushing these kids to the higher level. He is the guy who pushed Salman into the senior squad. He made these kids believe in themselves."
Unfortunately, the facilities gave way to private academies with time but Sasidharan said by then they fulfilled the role for which they were conceptualised. "The academies were slowly phased out. I also left in 2018 and set up my own academy. It was a setback for poor kids but I would say Kerala is not doing bad. Those academies did the ground work in setting up the Kerala team for higher pedestals. It laid the foundation or else we would have been lagging behind because cricket in other states was much ahead of us. The academies really helped in not only catching up with other states but also beating them. When there were no cricketing facilities all over Kerala, these academies were the only lifeline for these kids," noted the coach.
Sasidharan strongly believes Kerala can go on to beat Vidarbha in the final as the hosts will be under pressure in the all-important match. "I would say Vidarbha will be under pressure. Kerala have nothing to lose. These kids can add yet another chapter to their success story by lifting the Ranji Trophy in days to come," he signed off.