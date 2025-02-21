Mohammed Shami's love affair with ICC events: It's all about loyalty, attention to detail

DUBAI: A difficult and painful injury layoff firmly behind him, seasoned India pacer Mohammed Shami says attention to detail and loyalty towards his craft make him lethal in ICC events where he only cares about breakthroughs and not his economy rate.

Shami grabbed a brilliant five-wicket haul in India's Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh to play a pivotal role in the team's six-wicket triumph.

In the process, he also became the fastest Indian and the second quickest overall to reach 200 ODI wickets here on Thursday night.

"In ICC events, if my ball gets hit a little, that's okay, but I should get a wicket, then that will be better for my team. I always think about this," Shami said at the post-match press conference.

The 34-year-old quick battled a career-threatening 14-month layoff due to an ankle injury during the 2023 ODI World Cup.

He returned to international action last month in the limited-overs series against England and is now leading India's attack here in the absence of an injured Jasprit Bumrah.

"I just try to complete my skill with utmost loyalty. Like I have completed my 14 months - How loyal are you to that skill? How hungry are you to achieve your goal... How you will get that rhythm again. You should be hungry," Shami said when asked about his love affair with ICC events.

While wrecking Bangladesh here, Shami became India's leading wicket-taker in 50-over ICC events. His tally now stands at 60, overtaking former India pace spearhead Zaheer Khan.