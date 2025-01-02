Ravi Shastri hints at possible test retirement for Rohit Sharma amid poor form

Shastri, who was India's head coach during their last tour Down Under and is currently in Australia as a commentator, believes the 37-year-old should look to finish his Test career on a high if he decides to step away.

"He'll take a call on his career, but I won't be shocked at all (if Sharma retires) because he's not getting younger," Shastri told the ICC Review.

"There are other young players in the wings. There's Shubman Gill, a player of his quality averaging over 40 in the year 2024 and not playing. It tricks your brain as to what is he doing sitting on the bench and warming it. So I won't be surprised, but it's his call."

Rohit has appeared far from the class batter that he is known to be, and Shastri urged him to play with complete freedom.

"If I was anywhere near Rohit Sharma, I'd tell him, 'Just go and smash it. Just go out there and have a blast.' Just as it is, when you're trying to play the way you are at the moment, it's not looking great. Go out there and take the attack to the opposition, and then let's see what happens."

"At the end of the day, if India had qualified for the World Test Championship (Final) or if they still qualify for the World Test Championship Final, then it's another thing altogether. Otherwise, I think it might just be the opportune time—but (if Sharma plays) he should go out with a blaze of glory," Shastri said.