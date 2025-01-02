Ravi Shastri hints at possible test retirement for Rohit Sharma amid poor form

SYDNEY: Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has stated that he would not be surprised if under-fire captain Rohit Sharma announces his Test retirement in the near future, citing the rise of talented and in-form youngsters like Shubman Gill, who are pushing for a spot in the side.
Rohit has struggled with the bat in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, managing a highest score of just 10 in five innings after missing the series opener due to the birth of his second child.
Speculation about Rohit's place in the playing eleven for the Sydney Test intensified on Thursday when head coach Gautam Gambhir addressed the pre-match media interaction but did not confirm the captain's spot in the team.
Shastri, who was India's head coach during their last tour Down Under and is currently in Australia as a commentator, believes the 37-year-old should look to finish his Test career on a high if he decides to step away.
"He'll take a call on his career, but I won't be shocked at all (if Sharma retires) because he's not getting younger," Shastri told the ICC Review.
"There are other young players in the wings. There's Shubman Gill, a player of his quality averaging over 40 in the year 2024 and not playing. It tricks your brain as to what is he doing sitting on the bench and warming it. So I won't be surprised, but it's his call."
Rohit has appeared far from the class batter that he is known to be, and Shastri urged him to play with complete freedom.
"If I was anywhere near Rohit Sharma, I'd tell him, 'Just go and smash it. Just go out there and have a blast.' Just as it is, when you're trying to play the way you are at the moment, it's not looking great. Go out there and take the attack to the opposition, and then let's see what happens."
"At the end of the day, if India had qualified for the World Test Championship (Final) or if they still qualify for the World Test Championship Final, then it's another thing altogether. Otherwise, I think it might just be the opportune time—but (if Sharma plays) he should go out with a blaze of glory," Shastri said.
He also pointed out that Rohit has struggled with his foot movement throughout the series.
"From the outside when I see it, he's a little late on the ball. His feet aren't moving as well as they normally do. Even at his prime, his footwork was minimal, but there was more. He was more towards the ball. At the moment, he's caught on the crease. It is much like (Usman) Khawaja in the Australian team, where you're neither forward nor back. And when Rohit is moving more towards the ball and the intent is there to take on the opposition, that's when the right signals go from the brain to the feet to do what they have to do."
"I want him to just get out there, smash it, and try to win this Test match. You might have lost a Test. You have not lost the series as yet. Try and win this Test match to keep that Border-Gavaskar Trophy," Shastri added.