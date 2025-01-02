Sharma in doubt for Sydney Test with Gambhir refusing to confirm

SYDNEY: With head coach Gautam Gambhir refusing to confirm whether Rohit Sharma will play in the fifth and final Test between India and Australia, speculations continue as to whether the Indian captain will take part in the match starting on Friday.

When asked a direct question about Sharma playing, Gambhir said: "We shall look at the pitch and take a call tomorrow." This remained his answer despite being pressed twice to confirm the same.

Sharma has been in poor form since arriving in Adelaide and has struggled to spend time in the middle. First, he pushed himself to the middle order and then opened the batting, but neither move paid dividends as the Indian captain averages a little over 6 on this tour.

As Gambhir finished his press conference, the head coach had a long chat with Jasprit Bumrah, who led India in Perth, while the team practiced. Rohit, after warming up, went back to the dressing room, while the rest hit the nets.