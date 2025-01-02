Debates in dressing room should stay there; honest words have been said: Gambhir

"Indian cricket will be in safe hands till honest people stay in the dressing room. Only thing that keeps you in the dressing room is performance," he added.

"There were honest words and honesty is important," he asserted. Gambhir refused to say whether Rohit will get a place in the team.

The question thrown at him was why the captain had not come to address the match-eve press conference as is the norm and if he is there in the final XI.

"Everything is fine with Rohit. The head coach is here and that should be enough. We will decide on the playing XI after looking at the pitch," Gambhir said.