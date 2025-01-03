Pant defends cautious approach on tough SCG pitch

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant explained that his restrained approach on the opening day of the fifth Test against Australia was dictated by the challenging nature of the SCG pitch and the match situation, which did not permit his customary aggressive style.

Pant, who faced severe criticism for his reckless batting in the previous Test at Melbourne, scored 40 off 98 balls as India were bowled out for 185 on Friday.

“I think in this innings, I was not in a frame of mind where I wanted to take charge of the game because the wicket was doing too much and the kind of situation we were in,” Pant said at the post-day press conference.

“I would say there might be a 50-50 chance which I could have taken early on in this innings, but sometimes you have to play more secure cricket, especially the way the wicket was behaving.

“We knew that if we lost one more wicket here, we might lose 2-3 in quick succession. So that was the idea behind the way I was playing,” he added.

Pant’s reckless pull shot in Melbourne had drawn sharp criticism from legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who called it “stupid.” In the second innings of that match, he had slogged a half-tracker from Travis Head to the only fielder in the deep, leading to India’s defeat when the match could have been saved.

“Yes, there is a time to attack, but when you have to feel that from inside. I can't just premeditate that I'm going to play this way.

“Whatever the game asked me to do on a given day, that's what I tried to do, and that is the mindset,” he said.