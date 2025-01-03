Pant defends cautious approach on tough SCG pitch

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant explained that his restrained approach on the opening day of the fifth Test against Australia was dictated by the challenging nature of the SCG pitch and the match situation, which did not permit his customary aggressive style.
Pant, who faced severe criticism for his reckless batting in the previous Test at Melbourne, scored 40 off 98 balls as India were bowled out for 185 on Friday.
“I think in this innings, I was not in a frame of mind where I wanted to take charge of the game because the wicket was doing too much and the kind of situation we were in,” Pant said at the post-day press conference.
“I would say there might be a 50-50 chance which I could have taken early on in this innings, but sometimes you have to play more secure cricket, especially the way the wicket was behaving.
“We knew that if we lost one more wicket here, we might lose 2-3 in quick succession. So that was the idea behind the way I was playing,” he added.
Pant’s reckless pull shot in Melbourne had drawn sharp criticism from legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who called it “stupid.” In the second innings of that match, he had slogged a half-tracker from Travis Head to the only fielder in the deep, leading to India’s defeat when the match could have been saved.
“Yes, there is a time to attack, but when you have to feel that from inside. I can't just premeditate that I'm going to play this way.
“Whatever the game asked me to do on a given day, that's what I tried to do, and that is the mindset,” he said.
For Pant, the equation is simple—players have their own ways to approach the game but must also be adaptable.
“It is a natural habit to back whatever the way you have played the game. But eventually, you’ve got to keep on evolving, and that is, I feel, there is not one way to play cricket.
“But whatever comes more naturally is always better. However, you have to find that balance between playing aggressive cricket and having that composure when you play all those shots.
“That’s what I’m trying to do,” he explained.
“Just trying to make the most out of whatever the way I’m playing and just keep it simple, and not to overthink because you know when you’re not having the best of tours you might overthink.”
Pant admitted that the blows he received—one on the left bicep and a few in the abdominal area—were painful but necessary for the team.
“I mean, definitely it’s painful, but you know sometimes you have to do the hard work for the team and that’s okay.
“Not thinking about where I got hit but just playing the ball to the best of my abilities.”
However, he conceded that this was the first time he had been hit multiple times in one innings.
“I think this is the first time I’ve gotten hit so much, but you know in cricket you can’t plan anything. So everything happens for the first time at some point in your career.
“But that was me today, so, not thinking about that too much,” said the soft-spoken keeper-batter.
Pant acknowledged that 185 might not be a par score but believed it was still competitive, considering the pitch conditions.
“I think I wouldn’t say it’s a par score, but I think anything over 220-250 would be a par score, but still a very competitive score because of the way the ball is moving now.
“I think there’s a lot of help for the bowler. It should remain the same, hopefully for us. But I feel it was a little tough. The ball was doing off the wicket quite a bit,” he said.
Pant noted that the SCG pitch posed a different challenge compared to Perth, Adelaide, or Brisbane, and adapting to the situation was key.
“Mostly you are going to be looking for a loose ball, which you rarely get in a Test match, especially with the kind of bowling attack they have and the kind of experience they possess.
“They are pretty accurate with their line and lengths, but that’s the challenge of Test cricket.
“I would say you’ve got to find ways. Like I said before, keep finding ways each and every day to make it happen for yourself and your team.
“And that’s where Test cricket keeps on going,” the dashing southpaw added.
While Pant refrained from commenting in detail on the controversial decision involving Washington Sundar’s dismissal—despite replays not showing any deflection off the glove—he maintained that such calls should be left to the on-field umpires.
“I think there is not much to say because the technology is one part which, as a cricketer, you can’t control.
“But I feel whatever decision we make on the field, it has to stay with the on-field umpire.
“That’s the only thing. Until and unless it’s so conclusive to change the decision, I think we should stay with the on-field umpire,” he added.