Ponting surprised by Rohit Sharma's decision to skip crucial Sydney Test

SYDNEY: Australian batting great Ricky Ponting on Friday admitted he was "surprised" by the Indian camp's wording regarding Rohit Sharma's absence from the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, Ponting acknowledged that the move was on expected lines.

The match began on Friday, with the visitors aiming for a win to level the series and retain the trophy. Jasprit Bumrah, who stepped in as captain, revealed at the toss that Rohit had "opted to rest" from the Sydney Test.

Ponting, speaking to The ICC Review, remarked, "I think the reaction has been that they all sort of expected that it might happen. The chat's been for the last couple of days that everyone expected that Rohit would not play this game, that Shubman Gill would come back in and that (Jasprit) Bumrah would probably take over the captaincy again, and that's the way it's turned out."

Given the circumstances, Ponting supported the decision of the woefully out-of-form Rohit to miss the decider at the SCG. However, the former Australia captain was taken aback by the language used to describe the development.

"I was very surprised when I heard the term 'opting out' coming into such an important game," Ponting said.

"We know he's been a great stalwart for Indian cricket over a long period. So the way that they've actually worded it, you can only take it on face value. We've got to believe what we're hearing coming out of the Indian camp, but being such a big game, knowing that they have to win this one to retain the trophy, it was an interesting time for one of their more experienced players to opt out."

The 37-year-old white-ball great appeared a pale shadow of his former self throughout the ongoing series Down Under. He struggled to execute even his signature shots, including the trademark front-foot pull.

During the customary pre-match warm-up session, Rohit was spotted playing football with Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Sarfaraz Khan. Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sarfaraz will conclude the series without playing a single match.