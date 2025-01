Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Cummins lauds 'special' Australia team after India series win

SYDNEY: Australia skipper Pat Cummins lauded his "special" tight-knit team Sunday after they snapped a decade-long drought to win a series against India and make back-to-back World Test Championship finals.

Their six-wicket victory in Sydney ensured the hosts clinched the series 3-1, rallying after an emphatic 295-run defeat in the first game at Perth.

The bulk of the Australian side has been together for years and beating India remained an elusive goal for many of them.

Only Steve Smith, Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc were part of the squad that played in the last series win over their arch-rivals a decade ago.

Cummins said he was "immensely proud" of what his side had achieved.

"Obviously in the context of this series, it's been a massive series," he said after his 20th win as captain.

"It is one that a few of us didn't have. The boys have had their eye on it and it has lived up to the hype.

"We've spent a lot of time together as a group over the years, so we knew we weren't at our best at Perth.

"But it was never as bad as it seems. So you stick tight and double down on what makes us a really good side."