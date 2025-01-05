Boland, Head ensure hosts a famous win as Australia get their hands on Border-Gavaskar Trophy

SYDNEY: Virat Kohli is pumped up. He runs in from first slip, hands aloft towards Mohammed Siraj. The pacer had just removed Usman Khawaja with a little over 50 runs to defend. After a frustrating half day on the field, it was the chance India needed. It was the moment of hope they wanted to keep fighting.

That hope was only fleeting as India’s long-lasting nemesis Travis Head batted on. Along with Beau Webster, he ensured a famous Test match and series win for Australia here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Day three. It was only fitting that Head was out in the middle as Webster hit Washington down the ground to give Australia a six-wicket win.

With a target of 161 to defend, taking the field without Jasprit Bumrah, India needed some inspiration. Bumrah batted but did not come out to bowl because of the back spasms from Saturday. And it was on Prasidh Krishna and Siraj to be on point from the word go. However, that was not happening. Both of them were bowling wide lines, giving width and even some four wides. Sam Konstas and Usman too came out attacking. They have seen enough to know a quick 40 would kill the contest. That is exactly what they were going for.

Kohli was marshalling the troops from the slip cordon while Shubman Gill was in the ears of the bowlers from mid-off throughout. It was off little help until Konstas miscued Prasidh. But when he fell, Australia were already 39/1. Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith did get out early thanks to the uneven bounce off Prasidh, giving India some hope. But then came Head on to the field. The longer he stayed on, the sooner India lost the contest.