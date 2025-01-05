Boland, Head ensure hosts a famous win as Australia get their hands on Border-Gavaskar Trophy

SYDNEY: Virat Kohli is pumped up. He runs in from first slip, hands aloft towards Mohammed Siraj. The pacer had just removed Usman Khawaja with a little over 50 runs to defend. After a frustrating half day on the field, it was the chance India needed. It was the moment of hope they wanted to keep fighting.
That hope was only fleeting as India’s long-lasting nemesis Travis Head batted on. Along with Beau Webster, he ensured a famous Test match and series win for Australia here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Day three. It was only fitting that Head was out in the middle as Webster hit Washington down the ground to give Australia a six-wicket win.
With a target of 161 to defend, taking the field without Jasprit Bumrah, India needed some inspiration. Bumrah batted but did not come out to bowl because of the back spasms from Saturday. And it was on Prasidh Krishna and Siraj to be on point from the word go. However, that was not happening. Both of them were bowling wide lines, giving width and even some four wides. Sam Konstas and Usman too came out attacking. They have seen enough to know a quick 40 would kill the contest. That is exactly what they were going for.
Kohli was marshalling the troops from the slip cordon while Shubman Gill was in the ears of the bowlers from mid-off throughout. It was off little help until Konstas miscued Prasidh. But when he fell, Australia were already 39/1. Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith did get out early thanks to the uneven bounce off Prasidh, giving India some hope. But then came Head on to the field. The longer he stayed on, the sooner India lost the contest.
With Head, Usman too went for his shots before eventually getting out to Siraj. Maybe it was too little too late. Maybe they needed Bumrah on Sunday more than ever but in the end none of it mattered. Not the attacking fields, not the half hearted appeals not the DRS reviews taken by Kohli. The result seemed like going Australia’s way faster than expected. With every boundary, with every run, the lead was shrinking and so was the hope. What could have been 3-1 in India’s favour, what could have been 2-1 in India’s favour or even a 2-2 after what happened in Melbourne, ended up being 3-1 Australia.
Pat Cummins had done the unthinkable. Not a single Australian captain had managed to beat India in a Test series. The last time it happened was under Michael Clarke, who led in first Test before Steve Smith took over in 2014. Since then, Australia had lost twice in India and twice in Australia. India would have taken a 2-2 result with both their hands to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, in the end, despite all underlying issues both teams have in common, the better team won the match and series.
Earlier, as India started the day to extend the lead as much as possible, all eyes were on Bumrah, who was padded up and ready to bat if needed. And the necessity did come early on the day. Ravindra Jadeja got out to Pat Cummins and soon things fell flat. Scott Boland continued from where he left, removing Mohammed Siraj. Cummins bowled a beauty to clean up Washington Sundar. In the end, all India were able to do was add 16 runs to their overnight total before getting all out for 157. A target of 162, which seemed enough if Bumrah had taken the field, but once that didn’t happen, the match was going to go just one way.