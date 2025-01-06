Speechless: Beau Webster gushes after a "dream debut" in Sydney against India

SYDNEY: Australian all-rounder Beau Webster is feeling speechless after his impressive debut against India during the fifth Test here, which the hosts won by six wickets to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a decade.

Webster made 57 and unbeaten 37 in the two innings of the Sydney Test, important contributions in the match's context, besides taking the wicket of Shubman Gill in India's second innings.

"I'm a bit speechless, honestly. If you told me a week ago that all this would happen in the last few days, I wouldn't have believed you," Webster told cricket.com.au.

"It's been a dream debut and to get the win there inside three days is a hell of a feeling. I'm sure the boys will celebrate accordingly," he added.

The Tasmanian had a nice ending to his debut Test when he smashed spinner Washington Sundar for a boundary down the ground to collect the winning runs.

The 31-year-old said he would cherish that moment forever.