Siraj steps up but stubborn Smith, Brook keep hosts alive

CHENNAI: It was the ninth ball on Day Three in Edgbaston. Mohammed Siraj ran in with all the hopes of giving India an early breakthrough, and bowled a full delivery that was drifting down the leg side. On any other day, Joe Root might have flicked it for a four or just completely missed. Friday was neither as he got a feather touch and Rishabh Pant completed the rest. England's best batter was back in the pavilion and Siraj had found his energy.

In the very next ball, he delivered a sharp bouncer that caught England captain Ben Stokes fending off in an awkward manner. India had taken two in two and England were half the side down — 84/5 in 21.4 overs, the scoreboard read. India, all of a sudden, found themselves on top with a chance to go for the kill and gain an insurmountable first innings lead.

Enter Jamie Smith, the 24-year-old keeper-batter, who is slowly but steadily moving up the ranks in the England batting line-up. Over the next 60-odd overs, Smith, along with Harry Brook, delayed the inevitable as the duo added 303 runs from 368 balls before the second new ball was taken and Akash Deep eventually dismissed Brook for 158 runs from 234 balls. The Bengal pacer followed it up with the wicket of Chris Woakes before Siraj took charge and ran through the tail, finishing with 6/70. England were all out for 407, trailing by 180 runs and Smith was left stranded 16 runs short of a double century.

It was a day India would have taken at the start of play, especially with Siraj rising to the occasion in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. In many ways, being the leader of the pace attack seems to bring out the best in him as Siraj showed why he is a much-valued part of the Indian team. He was complimented well by Akash Deep who too took a four-fer while the rest of the bowling attack were made to look ordinary by Smith and Brook.

While Siraj's six-fer and the stark difference in his Test averages with and without Bumrah in the XI remains the story of the day for India, between the second over and the second new ball, Smith and Brook showed why they are rated highly in English cricket. Brook, who had already hit a 99 in Leeds, maintained his good touch to play a steady innings on a good batting wicket, but it was Smith who dictated the terms from the get go.