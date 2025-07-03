Master and commander: Shubman Gill leads the way for India

CHENNAI: As Shubman Gill awkwardly swatted Josh Tongue's first ball of the 122nd over down the fine-leg, he knew he had done it. The India captain leaped and punched the air in ecstacy, turned around to double check once again where the ball was, before jumping again and letting out a roar. He had hit his first Test double century.

Unlike the hundred celebration on Wednesday, Gill did not show any sort of anger or pent up emotions. He greeted the moment with a wide smile and his trademark bow to acknowledge the applause from a packed Edgbaston crowd.

Much like the thousands at the venue, Gill, too, perhaps knew that the double century was almost inevitable. It looked so on Day Two, especially with Gill and Ravindra Jadeja (89) ensuring that it was not going to be a repeat of the first innings at Headingley. But in sport, knowing it, and doing it are two different things. Since the time he broke into the scene four years ago, entire cricketing world knew that Gill is a generational talent and is made for bigger things.