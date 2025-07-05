Record-breaking Gill's 430 runs puts India in sight of victory against England in second Test

BIRMINGHAM: India captain Shubman Gill became the first batsman in Test history to make scores of 250 and 150 in the same match as the tourists set England a mammoth target of 608 to win in Birmingham on Saturday.

Gill followed his first-innings 267 in the second Test at Edgbaston with another superb knock of 161 off just 162 balls.

He eventually declared India's second-innings on 427-6 after tea on the fourth day.

No side in 148 years of Test cricket have made more to win in the fourth innings than West Indies' 418 against Australia at St John's in 2003.

England's record is their 378 against India at Edgbaston three years ago.

By taking his tally in this match to 430 runs, the 25-year-old Gill became only the fifth batsman to score 400 or more runs in single Test.

Gill, thrust into the captaincy following Rohit Sharma's shock retirement from Test duty in May, has scored three hundreds in his first four innings as skipper following his 147 during India's defeat in the first Test at Headingley.

He was ably assisted earlier Saturday by Rishabh Pant, who made England pay dearly for dropping him twice with a typically dashing 65 during a fourth-wicket partnership of 110 in just 103 balls.

Gill was 24 not out at lunch, with Pant unbeaten on 41.