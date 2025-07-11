Ben Stokes' injury cloud a worry for England in Lord's clash with India

LONDON: England will head into the second day of the third Test against India at Lord's with fresh doubts over the fitness of inspirational captain Ben Stokes.

The skipper pulled up with what appeared to be a groin issue late on Thursday's opening day, with Stokes receiving on-field treatment before he batted on until the close.

England were 251-4 at stumps, with Joe Root 99 not out and Stokes, who won the toss, unbeaten on 39.

The 34-year-old Stokes's career has been blighted by injuries, with a longstanding knee problem requiring an operation in 2023, while the all-rounder has suffered two serious hamstring tears during the past eight months.

In an encouraging development for the side, Stokes has been able to operate as a fully fledged all-rounder in recent games after his fitness issues restricted his impact as a lively seamer.

But such is his importance to the balance of the team, with England currently 1-1 in a marquee series at home against India as they build towards a showpiece Ashes tour of Australia, that team chiefs will hope Thursday's incident is merely a minor problem.

"Fingers crossed it's nothing too serious and he can do something magic and come back strong," said England vice-captain Ollie Pope. "We'll see how he pulls up tomorrow (Friday).