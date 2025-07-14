With eye on ODI WC, Kaur and Co look to dot i's and cross t's

CHENNAI: THE last time India women played an ODI in England, it became the talk of the cricketing world. Deepti Sharma ran out Charlie Dean to secure a 3-0 clean sweep as Harmanpreet Kaur and her team gave Jhulan Goswami a fairytale farewell at Lord's in September 2022. That series marked a new beginning for India women under Harmanpreet without both Mithali Raj and Goswami. It was, in many ways, the starting point of the road to the 2025 ODI World Cup to be played in India later this year.

Three years on, Kaur and her team are back in England. They have won the T20I series and now have three ODIs in front of them which will allow them to tick some final boxes as they prepare for the quadrennial event. In this time, India have lost to Australia, both home and away, twice, beaten Ireland, West Indies, South Africa, drew with Bangladesh and won a tri-series in Sri Lanka.

The likes of Pratika Rawal, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol and Richa Ghosh have raised their game to assist Smriti Mandhana and Kaur as India have found some balance in their batting department. Kaur credits the players for their performance while insisting that the role clarity has helped them settle down. "I think right now everything looks quite settled and everybody knows their roles, what they're going to do and their positions. I think a lot of clarity is there comparatively to what we had previously. I think as a team and as a player, that's very important when you are playing for a country, you always want to know your roles, your clarity," she said in a press conference on Monday. "After a long time, we're having a healthy headache of having to pick the best team. Earlier, we didn't have so many options. Credit to Shafali (Verma) and Pratika for the kind of performances they've put in. Even Harleen, whenever she's got the opportunity, she has shown she can also take the responsibility for the team. I think all credit goes to our team and our staff. Everybody is giving that clarity to the players," she added.