Root back as No.1 in Test rankings; Australians dominate bowling charts

DUBAI: Star England batter Joe Root reclaimed the top position in the ICC men's Test rankings within a week of losing it, while India's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja climbed to the 34th spot in the latest list released here on Wednesday.

Root's scores of 104 and 40 in the third Test of the five-match series against India at Lord's that England won by 22 runs helped him start his eighth stint at the top.

At 34, he is the oldest No.1 Test batter since Kumar Sangakkara in December 2014, when the Sri Lankan was 37.

Root had lost his top spot to compatriot Harry Brook, who has slipped behind Kane Williamson to third position.

Among Indian batters, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and vice-captain Rishabh Pant have dropped down a rung each and are currently placed fifth and eighth, respectively, while skipper Shubman Gill has also fallen three places to ninth.

However, Jadeja has risen five places to 34th after scores of 72 and a fighting 61 not out at Lord's.

KL Rahul, who made 100 and 39 in the same match, has also climbed five places and now sits one spot behind Jadeja on 35th.

England captain Ben Stokes' player of the match effort of 77 runs and five wickets at the Lord's have lifted him two places to 42nd among batters and one spot to 45th among bowlers.