Root, Pope make India bowlers toil as England breeze through morning session

MANCHESTER: England are threatening to run away with a strong total in their first innings against India on Day 3 of the fourth test at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground here on Friday. After a disappointing show with both bat and ball on Thursday (Day 2), India needed to make early inroads to get back into the contest. They scored almost five runs per over, and were threatening to run away with the game.

Indian pacers led by Jasprit Bumrah looked disciplined contrary to how they performed a day before but wickets eluded them as England reached 332/2 in 74 overs by lunch with overnight batters Ollie Pope (70 off 123) and Joe Root (115-ball 63) still at the crease.

India skipper Shubman Gill started with bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur. Bumrah bowled the last over of Day 2 from the Sir James Anderson End. Gill might have wanted the pace spearhead to bowl from the Pavilion End, which apparently was offering more bounce. He along with Mohammed Siraj bowled tight lengths but could not get the breakthrough India desperately needed.