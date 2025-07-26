Bumrah benefits massively when there's support at other end, 4th Test slightly beyond India: Trott

NEW DELHI: Former England cricketer Jonathan Trott observed that India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah benefits massively when there is support at the other end but feels the ongoing fourth Test in Manchester is now "slightly beyond" the visitors.

Down 1-2 in the five-match series, India trail England by 186 runs in at the end of Day 3 in the fourth Test.

India endured arguably their worst day on the field on Day 3 of the Manchester Test as Joe Root's record-breaking 150 put the hosts in complete command.

Despite having Bumrah available for what could be his last Test of the series as it was pre-decided that the right-arm pacer would play three of the five Tests on England tour, the Indian bowlers struggled to break through.

"Bumrah's areas were pretty good, and his economy reflects that  he was just a bit unlucky. But the bigger issue is pressure from both ends," JioHotstar expert Trott said.

"Bumrah benefits massively when there's support at the other end, and that wasn't the case today (Friday). When you're slightly under par as a bowling unit  like India were  control from both ends becomes crucial," he added.

While Trott had some sympathy for the young India captain Shubman Gill on his first assignment as leader, he said the fourth Test is beyond India's control as they have fallen behind by a big margin.