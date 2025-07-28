Jasprit Bumrah playing fifth Test would be "great deal for us", says Gill

MANCHESTER: India captain Shubman Gill said it would be a big deal for the team if pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah manages to play series-deciding fifth Test despite the team's original plan to restrict him to three matches.

Bumrah, who suffered a stress reaction earlier in the year, was initially scheduled to feature in only three Tests on the long England tour to manage his workload and prevent further injuries.

He missed the second Test at Edgbaston but played in the other three.

With England leading the series 2-1 after a draw in Manchester, India must win at The Oval to level the five-match contest.

"If he feels like he's fully fit and available for us, I think it would be a great deal for us," Gill told BBC's 'Test Match Special'.

"If he's not playing, I still think we have the right kind of bowling attack," Gill added.

Bumrah bowled 33 overs in the fourth Test at Old Trafford and has approximately four and a half days to recover for the final match, which begins on July 31. He has bowled 119.4 overs in five innings across three Test matches so far, which is roughly 24 overs per innings.

However, given that he is India's joint highest wicket-taker in the series with 14 scalps (with Mohd Siraj), including two five-wicket hauls from three matches, the team may be tempted to bring him back for the finale.