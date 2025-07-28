Worn out England bowlers fret over recovery ahead of Oval Test

For India, only Mohammed Siraj has featured in all four matches bowling 139 overs. Jasprit Bumrah played three games bowling 119.4 overs. Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna played two matches each bowling 72.1 and 62 overs respectively.

Apart from this, India have scored more than 350 runs in seven of the eight innings - the most for any team in a Test series. The previous best was six by Australia, who have done it three times in the Ashes in 1920-21, 1948, and 1989. As England score quickly given their Bazball approach, they consume lesser overs in comparison to their opponents. It means their rival teams have to bowl lesser overs. It's been a kind of blessing in disguise for the Indian team.

Besides, India all-rounders like Shardul Thakur and Nitish Kumar Reddy's workloads as bowlers have been quite low in comparison to their counterparts in England team - Stokes, Carse and Archer. With head coach Gautam Gambhir saying all pacers are fit and available for selection for the last match, it signals return of a fresh and rejuvenated Akash Deep to the playing XI. But it will be completely different for England when they take the field for the fifth Test as they are expected to be without services of a few of their trusted bowlers, who had bowled their hearts out in the previous four outings. "I'm not going to hide away from the fact that it's been a very tough four games so far for the guys who have played in particular bowling units. We generally like to get our team out a couple of days before but we might have to just take a little bit longer going into this last game just because of how we want to give everyone as long as they possibly can to be able to recover," Stokes said.