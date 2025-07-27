Jadeja & Washington notch tons as India draw fourth Test

MANCHESTER: AS the players walked off the field for lunch on Day Five at Old Trafford, India were in a spot of bother. They had just lost their captain and centurion Shubman Gill, the scoreboard read 223/4 with still 88 runs behind the hosts. Not long before, they had lost already lost the other set batter in KL Rahul and now, the burden was on Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja to put their heads down and dig the team out of the hole.

Jadeja almost did that at Lord's only to watch Mohammed Siraj losing his wicket in an unfortunate manner a few days ago. And that was not the first time he had endured such a heartbreak in England. Five years ago, at the same venue, he and former captain MS Dhoni fell short in the ODI World Cup semifinal against New Zealand despite reaching close from a position of no hope.

This time, however, he was not going to let it repeat. With Washington for company, he dug deep to frustrate England's bowling attack. Be it their pace spearhead Jofra Archer or their inspiring captain Ben Stokes, no one can breach the duo's defence. They gave up all their aggressive instincts and instead focused on playing the ball on its merit. The defensive approach adopted by the duo meant India scored 55 runs in 21 overs between lunch and drinks at 2.61 runs per over.