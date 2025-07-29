Cape Town to consistently delivering for England in Test cricket: Carse's story

LONDON: Brydon Carse is among three England pacers, who have played all four Test matches against India so far. With 155 overs under his belt, the 29-year-old allrounder is second on the list of the bowlers with most overs in the five-match series behind his teammate Chris Woakes. Apart from him, England captain Ben Stokes and speedster Woakes have played all the matches.

With Stokes clearly saying likelihood of him not playing the next match is very unlikely, chances are there either Carse, who went wicketless in the Manchester Test, or Woakes can be rested for the fourth Test starting at the Oval on Thursday. Carse, the 29-year-old bowling-allrounder might not be in top three of the leading wicket takers or scored plenty of runs in the series but he was bowler who gave England the wickets they were looking for at the crucial junctures.

Be it the first Test at Leeds, where he castled centurion KL Rahul in India's second innings triggering a collapse or the short burst that fetched two important wickets in the dying minutes at the Lord's that eventually prevented India from chasing down a small but tricky target. "Brydon’s main qualities were athleticism and competitiveness," John Windows, one of Carse's first coaches at the Durham Academy, told this daily. Speaking on Carse's initial days with the academy, he said, "Brydon joined us as a 17-year-old after a season playing for Burnmoor Cricket Club that summer. He was always a whole hearted trier. He worked extremely hard in his U19 year to turn himself into a top athlete and has never looked back."