Shubman should focus on team's game plan, not opinions of outside world: Tendulkar

NEW DELHI: Shubman Gill should be given adequate "time and support" to succeed as he leads India through a tough transition phase, feels the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, whose advice to the new skipper is to focus on his own planning without thinking about opinions outside the dressing room.

The 25-year-old Gill will be leading India in the five-Test series against England in the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, starting Friday.

India will be without their batting talisman Virat Kohli, former skipper Rohit Sharma and senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, all of whom have retired from Test cricket.

"I think he (Gill) has to be given time. He has to be supported," Tendulkar said in an exclusive interview on the eve of the opening Test in Headingley.

Being Indian skipper is a high-pressure job and Tendulkar knows that varied opinions will fly thick and fast. But he expects Gill to have a tunnel vision.

"I feel there are going to be a lot of opinions that 'he should do this and he should do that'. And all those kind of things will come into play. But what he should be focused on is, what is the team's plan. What was the discussion in the dressing room. And is it going according to that? And all the decisions that are being made, are being made in the interest of the team or not, is what he should be thinking of, not the outside world where someone feels that he is being too attacking or he is being too defensive and all that. Those are opinions and people will give opinions. Eventually, what happens in the dressing room and what he is doing in the interest of the team is going to matter. And that is what should count, nothing else," said the man, who has an unprecedented 51 Test hundreds in 200 games.