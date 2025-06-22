Rishabh Pant is unique in many ways, let him be that only: Ex-players after his somersault goes viral

LEEDS: Swashbuckling India batter Rishabh Pant's perfect somersault after smashing a breathtaking century in the first Test against England has caught the fancy of his legion of fans, while former players felt the acrobatic act that has since gone viral was a statement of his "unique" ways.

Pant hit an entertaining 178-ball 134, his seventh Test ton, as India amassed 471 against England under new skipper Shubman Gill on Day 2 of the opening Test here on Saturday.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri said Pant probably had been doing gymnastics from a very young age.

"Nothing wrong in that. That's him. Let him be. You know, he's different. At a very young age, he did a lot of gymnastics," said the cricketer-turned-commentator.

"Even if I might have tried it, I think I might have... (but) it would have been to go into the pool," Shastri joked in a video posted by BCCI.

Pant was involved in a horrific car accident in 2022, which left him grievously injured and his return to professional cricket is one of the most heartwarming stories in sport.