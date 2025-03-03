Axar Patel finds "self-belief" in his journey as an all-rounder

DUBAI: Axar Patel is quickly positioning himself as an useful all-rounder in white ball formats, and for him "self-belief" is the key ingredient in that transformation.

In the latest instance, Axar made a handy 42 and then claimed the prized wicket of Kane Williamson with his left-arm spin to play an important role in India's 44-run win over New Zealand in a Champions Trophy match here on Sunday.

"I was not able to click earlier and it was in the back of the mind that I was not able to show my talent. Maybe, I was putting more pressure on myself back then, despite knowing that I have the talent," Axar said in a mixed zone interaction with reporters here.

But an unbeaten 35-ball 64 against the West Indies at Barbados in 2022 unlocked his mind. The knock helped India chase down a daunting 312.

"After that match against the West Indies, I knew I could finish games. As soon as I gained that self-belief, I didn't think much about whether I wanted to show batting to anyone or not.

"I know that I have it and if I give my 100 percent, I can be confident of doing well continuously," he said.

Axar also said his promotion to No.5 batting slot in white ball formats helped his growth as an all-rounder.