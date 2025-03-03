India's familiarity with conditions helped as spin quartet put us under pressure: Matt Henry

DUBAI: New Zealand pacer Matt Henry said India's familiarity with the conditions here helped them pick a suitable bowling unit as their spin quartet, particularly Varun Chakravarthy, kept his side under constant pressure during the Champions Trophy match here.

India, who are playing all their matches in Dubai, fielded Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel against the Kiwis here on Sunday during their 44-run victory in the final Group A match.

"I think, obviously, the way to have four frontline spinners was a really effective way to play. I think having that luxury of knowing (conditions) they played to the conditions beautifully. That was probably the challenge for us," Henry said in the post-match press conference.

"We knew that they were going to play the four spinners. They bowled beautifully. They read the situation and the conditions well. Yeah, unfortunately, we couldn't get across the line."\

Chakravarthy was the most impressive among the four spinners, taking a five-wicket haul (5/42) as India set up a semifinal clash with Australia.

"He (Chakravarthy) bowled beautifully, didn't he? I think he showed his skill, the way he turned the ball both ways, he could bowl pace. They were able to put us under pressure right throughout," Henry said.