It's right time to unleash Chakravarthy: says Ravi Shastri

DUBAI: Former players hailed Varun Chakravarthy for his "exceptional" bowling display against New Zealand, with Ravi Shastri backing his inclusion in the semifinals of the Champions Trophy, saying it is the right time to unleash him against Australia.

Chakravarthy snapped five for 42 to play a pivotal role in India's 44-run win over New Zealand in the final group A match here on Sunday.

"Very impressed with him (Chakravarthy), and full marks to the think tank and the team management for making the right choice because he's someone who will get you wickets in the middle overs.

"It's the right time to unleash him. They brought him into the side; he's got a five-wicket haul, and I think he's there to stay," former head coach Shastri said in an ICC video posted on Instagram.

"If you see his current form, and I always believe in current form  it's vital and when you look at his body language, his self-confidence and his own ability and when you look at oppositions like New Zealand, Australia, South Africa that are left in this tournament, not many sides have played too much of him or seen enough of him."

India opted for a four-man spin attack against New Zealand on a sluggish Dubai pitch on Sunday and Shastri feels the former champions should retain the playing XI against Australia.

"I think I would go with the same eleven now because the turnaround time is less than 48 hours. The square is a little tired at the moment; people have run on the pitch that is going to be used the day after, so the spinners will again come into play," said Shastri.