Champions Trophy: Redemption arc complete for Varun Chakravarthy

CHENNAI: Minutes after India had whitewashed England 3-0 in the ODI series last month, Gautam Gambhir had opened the door for Varun Chakravarthy to play a big part in the country's Champions Trophy campaign.

"We," Gambhir had said after the series in Ahmedabad, "wanted another wicket-taking option in the middle-overs. We know that Varun can be a massive threat. And with a lot of teams who haven't played him, he could be an x-factor as well. I'm not going to say that he's going to start and all that stuff, but it's always good to have a strong bowling line-up."

If India, like the other teams in the group, had played a few games in Pakistan it's likely the management would have had to pick Yashasvi Jaiswal or another pacer at the expense of Chakravarthy. But once they knew they needn't legislate for multiple conditions, they picked one of the biggest wildcards in their arsenal. In isolation, the 33-year-old, with an experience of one ODI match under his belt when the tournament began, was, at best, a wild gamble. But they went with their instincts.

So, how did the Kolkata Knight Riders bowler go from a late bolter to one of the main men in a matter of weeks?

Chakravarthy's origin story, ironically, started in the United Arab Emirates in 2021, during the Covid-rescheduled Men's T20 World Cup. He was picked as a mystery spinner but the mystery, it seemed, had evaporated. After 2021, his time had seemingly come and gone. India had given debuts to other slower bowlers, some of whom had also picked up wickets.

Then, it changed. He came roaring back to life through a raft of domestic tournaments, including in one-day cricket. He also played a leading role for his IPL side, Kolkata Knight Riders, in 2024. A call up ensued against Bangladesh in late 2024. Since then, his upward trajectory has continued at the rate of knots.

What changed in the intervening years? Two words -- Magnus effect.