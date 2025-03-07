Unbeaten India face record-setting New Zealand for Champions Trophy glory

DUBAI: India play New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday in what could be a last hurrah for veteran stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

The 36-year-old Kohli and skipper Rohit, 37, came into the 50-over tournament with speculation swirling over when they will retire following lean patches in Test cricket.

Mainstays of a formidable India side for more than 15 years, the duo retired from T20 internationals after winning the World Cup last year.

This weekend could be the end for them in ODIs, with the next 50-over World Cup not until 2027.

"I am sure Rohit will lead India to a title. He will have another ICC trophy soon," former seam bowler Praveen Kumar told The Times of India.

"I will only say that Virat and Rohit, give us one more ICC trophy before you retire," he added.

India go into the final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium as favourites and with their confidence sky-high.

They have won all four of their matches at the eight-nation tournament, including beating New Zealand by 44 runs in the group phase, although both teams had already reached the semi-finals by then.