India look to rise above spunky New Zealand, emotional bubble around Rohit, Kohli

DUBAI: Successful in keeping opponents and vitriol at bay so far, India will have to rise above traditional bugbear New Zealand and a rigmarole of emotions surrounding stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to reclaim the Champions Trophy after 12 years here on Sunday.

India have always found the resilient Kiwis a tall mountain to surmount, as the latter hold a 10-6 lead over their Asian rivals across all the ICC tournaments.

If curated further, New Zealand have a 3-1 edge over India in the ICC knockout matches. It's a disturbing loop for them. A section of the cricketing world has been vilifying them for the whole of last fortnight for having an unfair advantage because of their extended stay in Dubai.

Now, this argument will not have much merit to it because the Kiwis have already tasted the conditions here.

India might still entertain a greater sense of comfort going into the title match, courtesy a spin quartet that showed enough nous to exploit a sluggish DICS deck.

In all probability, India will retain the four spinners and two pacers combination for the championship match.