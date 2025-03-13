BCCI mourns loss of former India all-rounder Syed Abid Ali

NEW DELHI: The BCCI on Thursday condoled the death of former India all-rounder Syed Abid Ali, saying he "embodied the spirit of the game" and his contribution to Indian cricket will always be remembered.

Ali, who was known for his versatility and sharp fielding skills, died on Wednesday after a prolonged illness.

He was 83. He was part of a golden generation of Hyderabad cricketers that included MAK Pataudi, ML Jaisimha, and Abbas Ali Baig. He died in the United States.

"Shri Syed Abid Ali was a true all-rounder, a cricketer who embodied the spirit of the game. His contributions to India's historic victories in the 1970s will always be remembered," said BCCI president Roger Binny in a statement.

"His dedication and versatility made him stand out. My deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time." Ali represented India in 29 Tests and 5 ODIs, leaving a mark with his all-round capabilities.