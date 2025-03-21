Rare honour for Ravichandran Ashwin as road to be named after him in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), during its council meeting on Friday, approved a resolution to rename Ramakrishnapuram First Street in West Mambalam as Ravichandran Ashwin Road to honour the exceptional contributions of the cricketer, who announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket in December.

Ashwin's house is on this road where he played numerous childhood games of cricket as recounted in his book I Have the Streets: A Kutty Cricket Story.

The GCC sent a proposal to the government in this regard following a letter by S Karthick, the chief operating officer of Carrom Ball Event & Marketing Pvt Ltd, who advocated renaming either Ramakrishnapuram First Street or Aryagowda Road after Ashwin.

In his letter, he had highlighted Ashwin's representation of India and Tamil Nadu in numerous matches, earning several awards and accolades. As one of the world’s best all-rounders and a native of Tamil Nadu, Ashwin's achievements are a source of immense pride, he noted.