Rattled PCB moves PSL to UAE as tensions with India escalate

LAHORE: The PCB on Friday decided to shift the remaining matches of its Pakistan Super League to the UAE because of the ongoing military confrontation with India which has left the event's foreign players anxious.

The PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) said early this morning that the last eight fixtures, which were previously scheduled in Rawalpindi, Multan and Lahore, will now be staged in the UAE.

Schedule of matches, outlining the dates and venues, will be shared in due course, a statement said.

PCB Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi alleged that India had targeted the Rawalpindi cricket stadium in the most recent strike inside Pakistan to disrupt the PSL.

However, the Indian defence ministry has made it clear that only the air defence radars and systems were targeted on Thursday after Pakistan tried to hit 15 places in northern and western regions in India on Wednesday night.