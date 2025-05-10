From 192/0 to 192/10: UAE women retire out all ten batters

UAE went on to bowl out Qatar for 19 in 11.1 overs, registering a massive 163-run victory. "After retiring out all the players, between the innings change, it was already drizzling and we were scared with the thunderstorm and everything that it was going to pour down. And we were playing the second game and there was not enough time. Again, this was all done purely to get a result in our favour, well, to get a result in the first place," Raza explained the rationale behind the decision.

While what UAE did was well within the rules of the game, it is something no team has ever done in an international white-ball game. Raza said that the UAE team meant no disrespect to anyone, including their opposition. "Everything which happened was within the law and it was well communicated to the match referee and the reserve umpire. We took their consent before starting to retire out the players," he said. "I know this extraordinary series of events, which probably hasn't happened before, it should not overshadow our captain's fourth hundred and our opening stand of 192 and then our bowlers doing the remaining job. We want to be in the news for good reasons."

With four points from two games, UAE are at the top of their group and will play Malaysia and Qatar in another round of league games before three teams, topper from each group, advance to Super Three where they play against each other. The top two teams among them will qualify for the global qualifier. "I hope we've done well. We've got two more points. We are looking forward to our next game and our next challenge. It's a long tournament. So, we want to keep doing the right things and keep moving forward," Raza said.