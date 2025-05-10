IPL resumption: BCCI monitoring situation after ceasefire

CHENNAI: With India and Pakistan governments agreeing to a ceasefire, the BCCI will be monitoring the situation closely and take a call regarding the resumption of the Indian Premier League season in the coming days. "With the ceasefire being announced, hopefully we will see what happens next," a high-ranking BCCI official said.

The 2025 season of the IPL was suspended for a week on Friday after escalating cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. It came less than 15 hours after the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals played in Dharamsala was called off midway as a precautionary measure due to a blackout in the bordering states.

On Friday, the BCCI had said that they are suspending the tournament for a week after discussing with the franchises and stakeholders. "The decision was taken by the IPL Governing Council after due consultation with all key stakeholders following the representations from most of the franchisees, who conveyed the concern and sentiments of their players, and also the views of the broadcaster, sponsors and fans; while the BCCI reposes full faith in the strength and preparedness of our armed forces, the Board considered it prudent to act in the collective interest of all stakeholders," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement.

Later that day, several teams returned to their respective bases with players, and support staff taking the first flight out to get back home. Players and support staff from Australia, New Zealand and West Indies have already left for their respective countries.