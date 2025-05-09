IPL 2025 suspension: Cause and Effect

CHENNAI: Around noon on Friday the word started spreading that the 2025 Indian Premier League was set to come to a halt, at least temporarily. The top brass of the BCCI met and discussed with stakeholders to take a call on the remaining games of the season. The franchises were informed as well.
While there was little clarity on how long the tournament was going to be suspended, a couple of hours later, the board made the official announcement that the tournament will hit the pause button for one week. This decision and the announcement came due to escalation of cross-border conflict between India and Pakistan. On Thursday night, the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala was called-off midway as a precautionary measure.
"The decision was taken by the IPL Governing Council after due consultation with all key stakeholders following the representations from most of the franchisees, who conveyed the concern and sentiments of their players, and also the views of the broadcaster, sponsors and fans; while the BCCI reposes full faith in the strength and preparedness of our armed forces, the Board considered it prudent to act in the collective interest of all stakeholders," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement.
Players, support staff disperse
From the time several airports were shut as a precautionary measure, there was a sense of unease among franchises and players, especially those from overseas. Even before the Dharamsala match was called off, Cricket West Indies release a statement that they are in touch with the BCCI and the players from the region to ensure their safety. Same is the case for Cricket Australia and Australia Cricketers' Association who have been in contact with the players from Down Under. Once it became official, the players, both Indian and overseas, have started to disperse and leave for their homes. Punjab and Delhi teams, the broadcasting crew and others from Dharamsala, were brought to New Delhi through a special train from Jalandhar on Friday.
As things stand, the league is suspended for a week, which is perhaps the maximum amount of time they can afford to finish the remaining games in the current window before the World Test Championship final on June 11. With 12 league games and four play-off games left, the BCCI would have just enough time to finish the league. However, it needs to be seen if they host the matches in select venues. There is a possibility that Southern and Eastern part of the country could be preferred to ensure safety and reduce travel time. Even then, they will have to schedule multiple double-headers to ensure all matches are complete.
However, nothing is certain as of now. It all depends on the government directive and how the situation between India and Pakistan develops in the coming days. That being said, even if things get to normal quickly, it needs to be seen if the players, support staff, especially those from foreign countries, will be able return on time.
August-Sept possible window?
If the tournament does not resume in a week's time, it could have an impact on India's cricketing calendar for the season. They are set to travel to England for five Tests starting from June 20 till August 4, 2025. After that, India men are scheduled to travel to Bangladesh for a white-ball series before the men's T20 Asia Cup. Should the IPL not begin in a week's time, that could be the potential window where it can resume. There is a chance that India might postpone the tour of Bangladesh and also a possibility of the Asia Cup getting cancelled because of the prevailing tension between the India and Pakistan. The Asian Cricket Council at the moment is headed by Mohsin Naqvi, who is the head of Pakistan Cricket Board and Minister for Interior of Pakistan. The only major event that is clashing with the Asia Cup window is South Africa's white-ball tour of England.
For now, however, the BCCI are not looking too far ahead. They are closely monitoring the situation and call on the remainder of the tournament will be taken at an appropriate time.