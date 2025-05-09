IPL 2025 suspension: Cause and Effect

Players, support staff disperse

From the time several airports were shut as a precautionary measure, there was a sense of unease among franchises and players, especially those from overseas. Even before the Dharamsala match was called off, Cricket West Indies release a statement that they are in touch with the BCCI and the players from the region to ensure their safety. Same is the case for Cricket Australia and Australia Cricketers' Association who have been in contact with the players from Down Under. Once it became official, the players, both Indian and overseas, have started to disperse and leave for their homes. Punjab and Delhi teams, the broadcasting crew and others from Dharamsala, were brought to New Delhi through a special train from Jalandhar on Friday.

As things stand, the league is suspended for a week, which is perhaps the maximum amount of time they can afford to finish the remaining games in the current window before the World Test Championship final on June 11. With 12 league games and four play-off games left, the BCCI would have just enough time to finish the league. However, it needs to be seen if they host the matches in select venues. There is a possibility that Southern and Eastern part of the country could be preferred to ensure safety and reduce travel time. Even then, they will have to schedule multiple double-headers to ensure all matches are complete.

However, nothing is certain as of now. It all depends on the government directive and how the situation between India and Pakistan develops in the coming days. That being said, even if things get to normal quickly, it needs to be seen if the players, support staff, especially those from foreign countries, will be able return on time.