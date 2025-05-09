IPL suspended for one week amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan

WITH tensions escalating between India and Pakistan, the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has ground to a halt, at least for the time being. The BCCI made the decision public after informing the franchises earlier on Friday morning.

“The decision was taken by the IPL Governing Council after due consultation with all key stakeholders following the representations from most of the franchisees, who conveyed the concern and sentiments of their players, and also the views of the broadcaster, sponsors and fans; while the BCCI reposes full faith in the strength and preparedness of our armed forces, the Board considered it prudent to act in the collective interest of all stakeholders,” the statement read.



This decision came less than 15 hours after the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Captials in Dharamsala was called off midway after a series off projectiles from Pakistan and a subsequent blackout in bordering states. The BCCI top brass met on Friday morning and the final decision was made.



On Thursday night, Arun Dhumal, the IPL Governing Council chair, had told this daily that they are assessing the situation. BCCI vice-president, Rajiv Shukla, had said: "Today there were security concerns in Jammu and Pathankot, which were close to Dharamsala, that is why we called off the match. Tomorrow we don't know what will happen, based on that we will take a decision. We are arranging a special train tomorrow (Friday) for everyone to leave safely.”