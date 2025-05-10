India-Pakistan matches under spotlight

How do we know both of those teams are scheduled to face each other even before the draw?
The 'draw' is doing a lot of the heavy lifting here. There has sort of been an unwritten rule that both India and Pakistan will face each other in the group stages of ICC and ACC events. Going by that, they are scheduled to meet at least four times before next April. Three times in men's events and one in a women's meet.
Where are these games scheduled?
All of the four games, at least on paper, are slated to be held in India. Two in the Asia Cup, one in the women's World Cup and one in the men's T20 World Cup. But an agreement between the two nations mean that all four games will be held in a neutral venue, either in Sri Lanka or the UAE.
Is there any threat for those games?
Officially, yes. But unofficially, a lot of the murmurs. There was some sort of reportage that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had written to the ICC about asking the world body to keep the two teams in separate groups. One ICC insider has told this daily that there has been no sort of communication to the ICC. India coach, Gautam Gambhir, in his personal capacity, has said India shouldn't play Pakistan.
Why do ICC insist on pairing these two nations?
This is where the cricket body differs from say, FIFA. The latter goes out of its way to ensure warring nations don't face each other in the group stages. But the ICC do the opposite. One of the reasons why they do this is the money on the table from a single India v. Pakistan match. These two nations have faced other in 11 back-to-back men's global events. With cricket having a lot of TV audience from this part of the world, it's understandable that this one match generates a lot of revenue in terms of TV rights deal. Even if ICC sells rights deal for the entire package and not on a per match basis, broadcasters pay top dollar because of the guarantee of a single game inside that package. The ICC could lose out on a lot of revenue if that assumed guarantee is removed.
Is there anyway of knowing the finances of a single India v. Pakistan game?
It's very hard to put a number. For what it's worth, it has been communicated to this daily that the ICC have not even privately put a number for this game over the course of a rights circle. But one insider broke it down like this. "Hypothetically speaking, let's assume every men's ICC event is worth 100 crore. That one guaranteed game could be worth Rs 7.5-10 cr. You remove that 7.5-10 cr from every tournament and all teams will be financially hit."
Which teams will bear the brunt?
It will affect all teams on a pro rata basis but the acual effect will be felt inequally. For example, the loss of that proportionate revenue will not affect BCCI, Cricket Australia and the England and Wales Cricket Board. However, almost all other full members as well as associates depend on ICC funding.