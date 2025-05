IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals sign Mustafizur Rahman as Jake-Fraser McGurk's replacement

NEW DELHI: Delhi Capitals on Wednesday signed Bangladesh left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman as replacement for Australian batter Jake-Fraser McGurk, who will not rejoin the team for the remainder of Indian Premier League after returning home due to the India-Pakistan hostilities.

Fraser-McGurk's release won't hurt DC as he was dropped after the first six games in which he tallied only 55 runs.

Also, if Mitchell Starc doesn't come, as is widely anticipated, then Mustafizur's left-arm seam bowling, with expertise in death overs, would come in handy.

"The JSW and GMR co-owned franchise Delhi Capitals today announced the signing of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman as a replacement for Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk, who will be unavailable for the remainder of the TATA IPL 2025 season," the franchise stated in a release.

McGurk and a host of other foreign players had returned to their respective countries due to the military showdown between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Mustafizur, who made his IPL debut in 2016, previously represented the Delhi Capitals during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.