Cricket Australia supports players' choice on IPL return ahead of WTC final

SYDNEY: Cricket Australia on Tuesday said it will support its players' individual decisions on returning to the Indian Premier League (IPL), even as the resumption of the T20 tournament is set to clash with preparations for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

The BCCI on Monday decided to resume the IPL season across six venues from May 17, with the final slated for June 3.

The development leaves Australia's and South Africa's Test regulars in a dilemma, as the WTC final between the two nations is slated to begin on June 11 at Lord's.

"Following the announcement that the IPL will resume on Saturday, Cricket Australia will support players in their individual decisions whether to return to India or not," CA said in a statement.

"Team management will work through preparation implications for the World Test Championship final for those players who choose to play in the remaining IPL matches. We are maintaining communication with the Australian government and BCCI around security arrangements and safety of the players," the statement added.

The IPL was suspended last Friday due to a military conflict between India and Pakistan.