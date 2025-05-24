Mentally prepared to play any role: 'Thrilled' Sudharsan after Test call-up

In an exclusive chat with this daily, Sudharsan said that he's prepared to adapt and play whatever role he's offered during the tour. He spoke about new skipper Shubman Gill, his leadership qualities. He also touched upon his stint at Surrey and how that shaped him to become a professional. Excerpts...

On his initial feelings after earning his maiden India call-up

Very happy, it feels great to be in the Test squad. It is like a dream come true for me. I value red-ball cricket a lot.

On Virat Kohli's love for Test cricket and how he is also equally passionate about the five-day format

Like Virat Kohli, I am also passionate about Test cricket. I love the longer format of the game as it is the ultimate test for a cricketer. It is here that one can display his calibre as a cricketer. So I'm thankful to be part of the team for England. Test cricket has got its own charm and the drama over a period of five days fascinates me. So when I get an opportunity, I will give my best shot.

On his take on being offered a different role during the series as there are as many as four players who can open the innings

Playing for India is a dream. I cannot be choosy, I am mentally prepared to play any role they (team management) give me. To be part of the Indian team itself is a great honour. I am mentally strong and can adapt to any role they give me.