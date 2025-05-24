Mentally prepared to play any role: 'Thrilled' Sudharsan after Test call-up

CHENNAI: TAMIL Nadu's B Sai Sudharsan has simply been unstoppable in the IPL season so far. With an impressive 638 runs in 13 outings, he is the current Orange Cap holder. Now Sudharsan, who's regarded as one of the promising youngsters across formats, could very soon get a chance to test his mettle in the longest format of the game as he has been named in the 18-man strong Indian team that will play five Tests against England starting from June 20. Sudharsan has represented the country in white-ball format but this is the first time the 23-year-old has been selected in the Test squad. The left-handed batter from Chennai is unsurprisingly stoked to get this opportunity and said that he'll put his best foot forward if he gets the chance to be in action.
In an exclusive chat with this daily, Sudharsan said that he's prepared to adapt and play whatever role he's offered during the tour. He spoke about new skipper Shubman Gill, his leadership qualities. He also touched upon his stint at Surrey and how that shaped him to become a professional. Excerpts...
On his initial feelings after earning his maiden India call-up
Very happy, it feels great to be in the Test squad. It is like a dream come true for me. I value red-ball cricket a lot.
On Virat Kohli's love for Test cricket and how he is also equally passionate about the five-day format
Like Virat Kohli, I am also passionate about Test cricket. I love the longer format of the game as it is the ultimate test for a cricketer. It is here that one can display his calibre as a cricketer. So I'm thankful to be part of the team for England. Test cricket has got its own charm and the drama over a period of five days fascinates me. So when I get an opportunity, I will give my best shot.
On his take on being offered a different role during the series as there are as many as four players who can open the innings
Playing for India is a dream. I cannot be choosy, I am mentally prepared to play any role they (team management) give me. To be part of the Indian team itself is a great honour. I am mentally strong and can adapt to any role they give me.
On adapting to red-ball cricket soon after the IPL
It takes some time to adapt from white-ball to red-ball. It is not as easy as one thinks. But as a professional player, you have to be prepared for it. The India A game and the practice sessions that we will have will hopefully prepare us for Test cricket.
On his stint at Surrey and how that helped him
100 per cent. My stint with Surrey will definitely come in handy. At Surrey, I learnt a lot to be a professional cricketer and of course, got to know how to play the swinging ball in England.
On Gill being appointed new skipper of Test team
Great. I am really happy for him. He leads by example and hates to lose. He empowers players and is active on the field and makes things happen, rather than waiting for them to happen. Wishing him the best in his new role as captain of the Indian team.
On his rapport with Gill and if they could translate their IPL success to Tests
Yes, I share a very good rapport with Gill. He guides me and with him at the other end, it eases the pressure as he always tries to instill confidence in you. As far as the extension of IPL goes, the format is different, but it certainly helps when you have a person who understands your game well leading the side.
On playing red-ball cricket after demanding IPL
As I said earlier, being a professional cricketer we know the demands of the game. There is some time before the first Test starts and moreover, the tour games help you tune in with the conditions and also change the mind setting to red-ball cricket. The fitness standards have gone up today and as professional cricketers, we are mentally prepared to fight fatigue