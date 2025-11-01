Ranji Trophy: Pradosh cracks second consecutive ton for Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Pradosh Ranjan Paul notched his second century on the trot for Tamil Nadu, as he and Baba Indrajith (94 batting) propelled Tamil Nadu to 252/4 in Day 1 of their Elite Group A match against Vidarbha in Coimbatore on Saturday. Their knocks came in handy as they rescued the hosts from a pitiable 18/2. Last week, Pradosh scored an unbeaten double hundred against Nagaland. Pradosh and Indrajith added 179 runs in 57.1 overs for the fourth wicket.

"It feels good to contribute for the team. Just played to the merit of the ball and did not try anything big," Pradosh told this daily after the day's play. From the outside, it looks like the vice captain is enjoying the role of playing at number three. He also seems to be taking more responsibility and is adapting to the situation.