Chennai Open: Shrivalli canters past Maaya in all-Indian clash 

CHENNAI: SHRIVALLI Bhamidipaty began her Chennai Open campaign on a positive note by defeating 16-year-old Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi 6-1, 6-4 at the SDAT Tennis Stadium in Nungambakkam stadium on Wednesday. It marked her first ever main draw tour level victory.
The match, played under hot and humid conditions on Wednesday afternoon, was a test of endurance even for the India-born players.
Shrivalli's crisp serves and composed baseline control was too hot for Maaya to handle. Shrivalli's second serves were effective and her double-handed back-hand returns helped her to a lot of points.
In contrast, Maaya, who trains at the Nadal Academy in Spain, struggled for momentum.
The 23-year-old from Hyderabad, currently ranked WTA No. 434 used the experience she gained earlier this year during her five-match winning streak in the Billie Jean King Cup, which helped India qualify for the BJK Cup Play-offs for the first time.
The Hyderabadi was cool and composed and went about her task in a professional way.
From the opening game, Shrivalli stamped her authority. Her first serve, consistently clocking above 175 km/h, immediately put Maaya under pressure. She broke the teenager's serve in the very first game and consolidated it with a confident hold to go up 2-0. Maaya, known for her clean groundstrokes and fighting spirit, tried to counter with pace off both wings, but her inconsistency and double faults (six in total) hurt her chances. Shrivalli was aggressive, attacking the short returns and closing points at the net with crisp volleys. Within 27 minutes, she won the first set 6-1, losing just seven points on serve.
Maaya showed glimpses of her talent in the second set but Shrivalli wasn't to be denied as she closed out the first round with a hold to love.
''There was no undue pressure, I just wanted to go and enjoy," she said after the match. "It was a debut for both of us, so I just wanted to put up a good show and I was happy that it went my way."