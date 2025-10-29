Chennai Open: Shrivalli canters past Maaya in all-Indian clash 

The 23-year-old from Hyderabad, currently ranked WTA No. 434 used the experience she gained earlier this year during her five-match winning streak in the Billie Jean King Cup, which helped India qualify for the BJK Cup Play-offs for the first time.

The Hyderabadi was cool and composed and went about her task in a professional way.

From the opening game, Shrivalli stamped her authority. Her first serve, consistently clocking above 175 km/h, immediately put Maaya under pressure. She broke the teenager's serve in the very first game and consolidated it with a confident hold to go up 2-0. Maaya, known for her clean groundstrokes and fighting spirit, tried to counter with pace off both wings, but her inconsistency and double faults (six in total) hurt her chances. Shrivalli was aggressive, attacking the short returns and closing points at the net with crisp volleys. Within 27 minutes, she won the first set 6-1, losing just seven points on serve.